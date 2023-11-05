Time and again, we have seen Bollywood actors standing against the unrealistic beauty standards set in the past by society. Right from raising their voice against the fairness creams to talking about the idea of undergoing a knife they have often won the hearts of their fans with their take on the same. Recently, a Redditor shared diva Jacqueline Fernandez’s old video on the platform, and it sees her dissing and standing against the whole concept of ‘cosmetic surgery.

The clip seems to be from an event where very young Jackie is seen talking about cosmetic surgery. However, she’s getting trolled for her alleged double standards. The actress is receiving massive backlash as netizens claim there’s a drastic transformation in her face, especially her lips. Scroll down to know in detail.

In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez is heard telling the media, “I do believe cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women plus if it comes to cosmetic surgery being encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford opposed to who can’t afford the cosmetic surgery and that isn’t what beauty pageants are all about. Thank you!”

Soon after the clip resurfaced, netizens slammed the actress and called her out for allegedly undergoing a knife and getting lip surgery done. Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Her lip Fillers (cosmetic enhancements) say hi.”

While another said, “Very convenient. “So I don’t have the crown and money to get cosmetic treatments done but if I get the crown and the money, I’ll go get it done”. So TECHNICALLY I’m not wrong.”

A third one wrote, “I think she just got lip fillers. Nothing else” while another commented, “In today’s edition of “that didn’t age well”

A fifth user commented, “Lip fillers have entered the chat.” “Only if she lived by her own words!” read another comment. Another joked, “Is that lips telling lies about surgery done.”

After being born in Bahrain, Jacqueline Fernandez won the title of Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented Sri Lanka at the world Miss Universe 2006 pageant held in Los Angeles, California.

Post her Bollywood debut with a fantasy film Aladin in 2009, she was a part of top Bollywood films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Ram Setu, Cirkus and others.

On the work front, after the debacle of Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez has Fateh in the pipeline.

Must Read: Dunki Drop 1: Is Shah Rukh Khan Starrer’s Opening ‘Skeleton’ Shot Copied From Ammy Virk’s Punjabi Film ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’? Digging Deep Into This Claim, Here’s What We Found!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News