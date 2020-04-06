When Akshay Kumar Marked His Entry In The 100 Crore Club 8 Years Ago With Housefull 2

Today, Akshay Kumar is scoring 100 Crore Club hits, superhits and blockbusters at will. However back at the beginning of the current decade, he was longing for his first century at the box office. All of this changed though with the release of Housefull 2. While Housefull was already a hit, it was pretty much on the cards that the second installment would be bigger and also do better at the box office.

This is where Sajid Nadiadwala and Sajid Khan paired up to ensure that Akshay Kumar and the mammoth starcast of John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan and Shazahn Padamsee along with veterans Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Randhir Kapoor and Boman Irani worked in one of their biggest films till date. Housefull 2 was set on a massive scale that was shot extensively in London and as has been the case with the franchise over the years

Moreover, the scale of comedy was upped as well and the film turned out to be hugely entertaining too. Of course, as it happens with most hardcore commercial films, and especially comedies, Housefull 2 found its fair share of detractors and critics. Since the film belonged to the slapstick genre, the humor was of course aimed at the masses. However, there was a lot for the class audiences as well and that showed in the box office numbers that were accumulated.

The film opened well at 13.70 crores and went on to have a lifetime of 116 crores. With this, Akshay Kumar made his debut in the 100 Crore Club. There has been no looking back ever since as Housefull 3 too scored a century and Housefull 4, which came last year, made it to the 200 Crore Club, hence ensuring that the franchise was continuing to grow by leaps and bounds.

As for Akshay Kumar, he had a largely good 2012 as the success of Housefull 2 was followed by Rowdy Rathore which did even better and emerged as a blockbuster. Later in the year, he scored another superhit OMG – Oh My God followed by Khiladi 786 which was a fair success. His only flop of the year was Joker which was his own production and forgotten soon enough.

