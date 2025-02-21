The Thala Ajith starrer Vidaamuyarchi is turning out to be a disappointing affair at the box office. While the film remains at lower levels now, it might wrap up without crossing 150 crores globally. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 15th day, the Ajith starrer earned 59 lakhs*. This was a slight growth of 11% since the film massed 53 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 81.38 crores*.

Including the taxes, the film’s gross collections come to 96.02 crores*. The film earned around 40 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 136.02 crores*. The movie is now inching towards 140 crores. However, the collections of Vidaamuyarchi have drastically reduced now and are at the lower levels. Hence, it is most likely that the movie might wrap up below 150 crores.

Vidaamuyarch is also yet to cross 100 crores when it comes to the India net collection. The movie has turned out to be a huge disappointment for Thala Ajith in terms of its box office performance. The film marks one of the most expensive projects of the superstar’s career and is mounted at a budget of 185 crores.

However, given its current India net collection of 81.38 crores, it has only managed to cover 43% of its budget. Vidaamuyarchi is currently at the last leg of it theatrical run and there is little or no hope left for it. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

