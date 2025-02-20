The Mathew Thomas starrer Malayalam adventure comedy is having a steady run at the box office despite a slight drop at the box office. On its 6th day, the film managed to cross 11 crores. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 6th day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

On its 6th day, the Mathew Thomas starrer earned 48 lakhs. This was a further drop of around 9% since the film amassed 53 lakhs on its previous day. The film also recorded its lowest day-wise collection till now on its 6th day. However, it is still maintaining a steady pace at the box office.

The movie opened at 85 lakhs. Bromance saw a good spike in the collections on the 2nd day, wherein it earned 1.2 crore. The 3rd day was furthermore favorable for the film wherein it garnered 1.6 crores. However, the movie saw a downward graph on the 4th day wherein it attained 65 lakhs. The total India net collection of the movie now stands at 5.31 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collections of the Mathew Thomas starrer come to 6.26 crores. The film earned around 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bromance now comes to 11.31 crores.

The film is now inching towards 12 crores but needs a more upward graph in the collection. The day-wise collections need to be above 1 crore. The clash with two other Malayalam releases namely Painkili and Daveed is also affecting the film.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Bromance has been directed by Arun D Jose. Apart from Mathew Thomas, the film also stars Arun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap and Shyam Mohan. The music for the movie has been composed by Chaman Chakko.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Allu Arjun’s Monster Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News