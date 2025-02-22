Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is performing exceptionally well both in India and overseas. While domestically, the film has become a different beast altogether, internationally, too, it has exceeded all expectations by comfortably going past the half-century mark. In the overseas market, North America is one of the best-performing territories for this Bollywood magnum opus, where it has now emerged as the biggest Indian grosser of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Heading for a blockbuster tag!

Considering the subject and the goodwill Maddock has built, the historical epic was always expected to do well internationally, but the actuals have come much higher. The mark of 50 crores has been crossed like a cakewalk and is now heading towards the 75 crore mark. With such a trend, the film is now all set to secure a blockbuster tag in the overseas market.

Highest-grossing Indian film of the year in North America

Chhaava opened on a solid note in North America (USA and Canada). On day 1, it raked in $441K from the territory, which equals 3.82 crores in Indian rupees. After such a start, the film has maintained a stronghold due to positive word-of-mouth. There were minimal drops on weekdays, resulting in the opening week collection of $2.918 million, which equals 25.28 crores.

Before Chhaava, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam proved its mettle at the North American box office. As per the last update, it earned $2.915 million, which has now been surpassed. By crossing Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America in 2025.

This is a huge achievement for the film, and in its lifetime run, it might touch the 50 crore milestone.

More about Chhaava

Chhaava is helmed by Laxman Utekar, and apart from Vicky Kaushal, it also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others. It was theatrically released on February 14, 2025. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films).

