H. Vinoth is presently working on Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s final film before the actor transitions into full-time politics. He seems to also have big plans to follow, with Dhanush lined up for his next venture.

In a recent interview with Kudumbam, Dragon editor Pradeep E. Raghav revealed that H. Vinoth and Dhanush had met and mutually agreed to collaborate on a project. He also shared that he was offered the role of editor for the film, accepted the opportunity, signed the contract, and received an advance payment.

Dhanush’s latest directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, written and directed by him, is currently running in theaters to positive critical reception.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes, the film follows the story of a protagonist who, after a breakup, agrees to marry someone chosen by his parents, only for his first love to unexpectedly return.

The film stars Pavish Narayanan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Anikha Surendran, Priyanka Arulmohan, Venkatesh Menon, and others.

The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Leon Britto. It is produced by Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri Raja and Kasthuri Raja under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RK Productions.

