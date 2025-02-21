Dhanush’s directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, was released into the theatres on February 21, 2025. The movie marks his third directorial after Pa Paandi and Raayan. The fans caught the earliest show of the film in the theatres today and have been pouring in with their reviews on X.

NEEK Review On X

One of the netizens stated, “Good fun, first half that is classy and free flowing so far. A totally opposite side of director D after Raayan. He showcases a middle-class guy who falls in love with an ultra-high-class girl. Production value, music, and Mathew Thomas’ one-liners.”

A user wrote, “The portrayal of love and friendship is so pure in the film.” While a netizen gave a 3.5 out of 5 rating to the film and said, “Director Dhanush is in fine form and has delivered a light-hearted fun film in NEEK after Pa Paandi. Dhanush as a director excels in tapping the sensibilities of the 2K kids, their take on relationships, breakups and rebound has been authentically portrayed. Also impressed with Dhanush’s free-flowing comic punchlines sprinkled throughout the film.”

Another netizen went on to add, “NEEK is a clean teen rom-com which is easy to relate and follow. Dhanush keeps it simple and does not try to complicate things with his lighthearted narration. Mathew Thomas is terrific with his one-liners and is easily the crowd’s favorite. Pavish does a decent job as the lead. GV’s background score plays a key part.”

A user went on to say, “Another directorial winner from Dhanush. NEEK is a fun romcom. A usual story with an entertaining and interesting screenplay. Climax is so much fun. Pavish stands out. He reminds me of a young Dhanush in so many scenes.”

However, one netizen seemed to have been disappointed by the film. The post said, “Biggest disappointment. Nothing new, boring screenplay. Totally below average film.”

NEEK stars Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier and others in the lead roles. The music has been composed by CV Prakash Kumar. The film has been produced by Dhanush, Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: NTRNeel: Director Prashanth Neel Starts Filming For Highly-Awaited Action Epic With Jr. NTR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News