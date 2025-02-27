Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja, has turned out to be a major disaster at the worldwide box office. Before the release, since the trailer generated good buzz, the film was expected to mint big money. But unfortunately, it failed miserably and is heading for a lifetime of below 140 crore gross. Amid this, it has unleashed an undesirable feat for Thala Ajith in the overseas market. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Poor run continues for Ajith!

In the post-pandemic era, the Kollywood superstar has failed to deliver big grossers. Considering the budgets and the scale of the films, Ajith has failed to deliver a big winner. Both in the domestic market and internationally, the collections have been underwhelming, and now, with his latest action thriller, he has tasted a big blow.

In India, Vidaamuyarchi has failed to enter the 100 crore club in net collection and will wrap up below the 85 crore mark. In the overseas market, it started on a good note but couldn’t cover a long distance. As of now, the overseas run has almost ended, and its total stands at just 40.15 crore gross.

Vidaamuyarchi achieves an undesirable feat overseas

With a gross of 40.15 crores, Vidaamuyarchi is Ajith Kumar’s lowest-grossing film in the overseas market post-COVID. Yes, you read that right! It has earned less than his Thunivu and Valimai. For the unversed, Thunivu earned 56.50 crore gross, and Valimai earned 41 crore gross internationally.

Poor run at the worldwide box office

The Ajith Kumar starrer completed 21 days in theatres yesterday. So far, at the Indian box office, it has earned 81.50 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 96.17 crore gross. As mentioned above, its overseas earnings stand at 40.15 crore gross. Overall, the worldwide box office total stands at 136.32 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 81.50 crores

India gross- 96.17 crores

Overseas gross- 40.15 crores

Worldwide gross- 136.32 crores

