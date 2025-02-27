Paddington in Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson, opened in US theatres alongside the MCU biggie Captain America: Brave New World. Despite the tough competition, the film crossed a significant milestone in North America, which resulted in it hitting a bigger milestone worldwide. It is Wilson’s feature film debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This live-action animated adventure comedy film is the third installment in the Paddington film series. It is based on Michael Bond’s Paddington stories and features Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Carla Tous, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The movie was released in the UK in November 2024 and received positive reviews from the critics.

Paddington in Peru has excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes; the critics gave it 93%, while the audience gave it 91%. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Paddington 3 collected a strong $6.5 million on its second weekend in the United States. It only declined 49.1% from last opening weekend. Despite registering the lowest second-weekend collection, the movie hit a $25.2 million cume in the United States in just 10 days. Its current domestic cume is $26.20 million.

According to the reports, the company is eyeing a $40 million to $50 million run in the United States. The trade analyst’s report also revealed that the film grossed $7.7 million this weekend, going up by +5.5% from last weekend, hitting the $125 million international cume over 54 markets. It has yet to open in several other regions overseas. Now, allied to the $26.20 million domestic cume, the worldwide gross has reached the $151.20 million mark. It was made on a reported budget of around $90 million.

The film follows Paddington’s return to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. A thrilling adventure ensues with the Brown family in tow when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

Paddington in Peru was released in the US on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

