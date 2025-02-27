The Monkey, based on Stephen King’s short story, has achieved a new feat at the box office in North America. The film by Osgood Perkins has surpassed Anora and Immaculate to become one of the top five highest-grossing films of Neon ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film explores the darkly comedic and horrific consequences of a cursed toy monkey that brings death to those around it. Critics praised its unique blend of horror and comedy and inventive death sequences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 79% approval rating based on 197 reviews, with an average rating of 6.8/10.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, The Monkey has beaten both Anora and Immaculate’s domestic runs to become Neon’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. For the unversed, Anora, released in 2024, collected $15.5 million in its US run; meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney starrer Immaculate collected $15.6 million. It collected around $1.5 million on Tuesday, Discount Da,y with a hike of +48% from Monday.

It is reportedly the second biggest Tuesday ever for Neon, only under Longlegs’ $3.1 million gross. Thus, the film hit the $16.5 million cume in the United States, beating Anora and Immaculate simultaneously, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of Neon ever in the United States. Its next target is Ferrari.

Theo James starrer The Monkey collected $6.5 million overseas; thus, the horror flick’s worldwide cume has hit the $23.03 million mark. The movie received positive reactions from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who gave it a strong 79%. A strong box office and critical reception could further boost the horror genre, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. It might encourage studios to greenlight more psychological or supernatural horror films.

The Monkey was released in the theatres on February 21.

