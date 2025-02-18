Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 is just around the corner and generating its fair share of buzz thanks to a completely never-before-seen comic side of the former’s acting career.

So far, the sci-fi comedy has received substantial positive reviews, highlighting the severity of the renaissance the Twilight actor has been reveling in for almost the last eight years. But where exactly does it rank in the actor’s filmography? Rotten Tomatoes has the answer.

Mickey 17 had its debut at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, where it did not make an impact, though critics worldwide have since hailed it — evident by its 86% “fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score based on 28 reviews and a rating of 7.9/10. It also holds a strong Metacritic score of 74.

Mickey 17 edged out Pattinson’s career’s biggest hit, The Batman, narrowly, with the superhero thriller impressing at 85% with critics. It’s behind the Tenet actor’s 2017 Safdie Brothers crime drama, Good Time, which sits at the top with 91%. Mickey 17’s score also tied with The Lost City of Z (86%) and is marginally behind the actor’s first-ever feature film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (88%).

Mickey 17’s numbers seem impressive, but they are drastically low compared to its director’s previous film, Parasite, which, at 99% positive and 9.4/10, remains the highest-rated movie on the platform among those with over 300 reviews. On the other hand, none of Pattison’s Twilight movies crossed the 50% mark.

When the first reviews for Mickey 17 were released, the film held a mediocre 76% critics score, raising bells, as it’s almost a certainty an RT score tends to decrease as more reviews are added. However, Mickey 17 has defied that unwritten rule, as its Rotten Tomatoes rating has jumped dramatically in the last few days.

Currently, the film holds a far more impressive 86% rating, with 28 reviews submitted. Expect this to fluctuate in the coming weeks as even more reviews are added to the aggregate site. Mickey 17’s score could continue to rise, or it could all come plummeting back down.

Alongside Pattinson, Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. The story is based on the novel Mickey7 by Ashton Edwards and involves multiple versions of Robert Pattinson trying to survive the dangerous colonization. It follows the story of an expendable employee, Mickey, as he is sent on a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

