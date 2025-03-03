February 14, 2025, witnessed the clash of two Malayalam films, namely Bromance and Daveed. Hailing from two diverse genres, all eyes were on the box office race between the two. Here is taking a look at the performance of the two films at the box office on their 17th day.

Bromance Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the day-wise collection of the film came to 9 lakhs. This was a drop of around 18% since the movie had amassed 11 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 8.05 crores.

Its gross collection stands at 9.49 crores. The overseas collection of the movie stands at 5.05 crores. The worldwide collection of the movie comes to 14.54 crores. Bromance has woven a phenomenal success story. It is mounted at a scale of 3 crores. With this, it has also recovered its entire budget easily and its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 5.05 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 168%. The film needs just 46 lakhs more to cross 15 crores globally.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 17

While Daveed is lagging behind from Bromance by almost 35% when it comes to the India net collection, it is not faring very poorly as well. The day-wise collection of the film remained at 1 lakhs. The day-wise collection has been static since the 15th day of the film when it saw a drop of around 75%.

The total India net collection of the movie comes to 5.16 crore. The movie has been mounted at a budget of 5 crores so it has also managed to recover its entire budget. With the current India net collection of 5.16 crores, Daveed’s ROI comes to 16 lakhs. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 3.2%. Needless to say, Bromance starring Mathew Thomas in the lead role is racing way ahead of the Antony Varghese starrer action flick.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Officer On Duty Box Office Day 10: Kunchacko Boban Film Only 8.3 Crore Away To Dethrone Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News