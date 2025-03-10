The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime thriller film Officer On Duty is witnessing a stellar run at the box office. Not only this but the movie is also eyeing an important milestone soon. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 18th day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 18th day, the movie earned 1.24 crores* when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of 7% since the movie amassed 1.34 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 26.98 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie stands at 31.83 crores*. The Kunchacko Boban starrer earned a decent 16.65 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Officer On Duty stands at 48.48 crores*.

With this, the film is eyeing to attain the spot of the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. Currently, Rekhachithram enjoys the position of the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025, with its global collection of 57.31 crores. Officer On Duty needs around 8.83 crores more to topple the Asif Ali starrer to attain this coveted position. While it seems challenging, the movie is also getting a positive word of mouth so it might garner this title with a more steady upward graph in the collection.

Officer On Duty is mounted at a budget of 12 crores. With its current India net collection of 26.98 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 14.98 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 124%. The movie has been helmed by Jithu Asharef.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

