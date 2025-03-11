The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer coming-of-age comedy-drama Dragon’s success is truly one for the history books. The movie recently toppled Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Now, it continues its winning streak at the box office. Let us take a look at the movie’s box office performance on its 18th day.

Dragon Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 18th day, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer earned 1.14 crores*. This was a drop of almost 59% since the movie amassed 2.79 crores on its previous day. But this does not matter since the film is already enjoying its secure position as the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025.

The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 91.99 crores*. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie is 108.54 crores*. Dragon has earned an impressive 32 crores when it came to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer now stands at 140.54 crores*. The film has crossed 140 crores globally on its 18th day. It is now eyeing the 150 crore milestone next. With the positive word of mouth which is still coming in for it, Dragon might achieve this target soon.

Dragon recently toppled the Thala Ajith starrer Vidaamuyarchi’s lifetime global collection of 136.41 crores to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer has been mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 91.99 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 56.99 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 162%. The film has been directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

