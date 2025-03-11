The Kunchacko Boban starrer Malayalam crime thriller Officer On Duty is witnessing a stupendous run at the box office. It is currently eyeing to overthrow Rekhachithram to become the highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. However, before that, it is also inches away from attaining an important milestone globally. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

Officer On Duty Worldwide Box Office Day 19

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 19th day, the Kunchacko Boban starrer earned 62 lakhs*. This was a drop of around 50% since the film amassed 1.24 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 27.6 crores*.

Including the taxes, the movie’s gross collection comes to 32.56 crores*. The film’s overseas collection now stands at 16.65 crores. The worldwide collection of Officer On Duty now comes to 49.21 crores*.

With this, the Kunchacko Boban starrer is just 79 lakhs away from crossing 50 crores. This is an important milestone indeed the film is expected to achieve this target by today or tomorrow. It is still receiving a positive word of mouth from the audience, which is also a good sign. Officer On Duty has undoubtedly weaved a phenomenal success story.

Meanwhile, the movie is also 8.1 crores away from becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Rekhachithram holds the coveted title with its worldwide collection of 57.31 crores. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to attain the same.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Officer On Duty has been directed by Jithu Ashraf. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, it also stars Priyamani, Jagadish and Vishak Nair in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dragon Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Beats Vidaamuyarchi To Become The Highest Grossing Kollywood Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News