Maamla Legal Hai Season 2: Director & Cast

Directed by Rahul Pandey, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 to feature Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant Joshi, Anjum Batra, Kusha Kapila, and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles. Ravi Kishan was one of the standout performers in Season 1 of the series. His apt comic timing and subtle yet impactful dialogue delivery made the show stand out from other similarly pitched drama series.

Plot & Storyline

Your favourite lawyers from Patparganj are back… except this time the leader of the pack, VD Tyagi, is a judge! Newly appointed judge V.D. Tyagi comes face-to-face with the reality of being a judge, while the lovable lawyers of Patparganj Court bring bizarre cases, odd clients, and personal drama messier than the paperwork in this fun courtroom comedy, which is satya durghatnaon par aadharit (based on true incidents)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

More About Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Sameer Saxena is donning the hat of executive producer and principal showrunner. He is also one of the chief creators for the show alongside Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja. Kunal is also serving as one of the writers for Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 in partnership with Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey. The drama series is produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 1’s Huge Success

Maamla Legal Hai Season 1 emerged as a massive success. The love the show received from the audience and critics was always going to tempt the makers to come back with a brand new season. Season 1 currently holds an IMDb rating of around 8/10, tagged by an approximate number of 12K users. Let’s wait and see what the Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 has to offer.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 Teaser:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Super Subbu: Netflix’s First Telugu Series Starring Sundeep Kishan & Mithila Palkar Promises A Laugh-Out-Loud Tale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News