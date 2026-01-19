Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is on track to become a big success at the Indian box office. Despite multiple Tollywood releases, the film dominated the number game and capitalized on Sankranti holidays. Apart from the festive season, it also got a boost due to the weekend, pushing the total collection above the 150 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer had another rocking day on its first Sunday, day 7, earning an estimated 17.5 crores. Compared to day 6’s 18.9 crores, it dropped by just 7.4%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 157.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 186.14 crore gross. Given positive word of mouth, the film is on track to comfortably enter the 200 crore club.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Day 5 – 19.5 crores

Day 6 – 18.9 crores

Day 7 – 17.5 crores

Total – 157.75 crores

All set to become Chiranjeevi’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India

With 157.75 crores in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is already Chiranjeevi’s third-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. To grab the second spot, it must beat Waltair Veerayya (161.06 crores), which is just 3.31 crores away. So today, on day 8, the latest Tollywood biggie is all set to become Megastar’s second-highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Chiranjeevi in India (net):

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 188.6 crores Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 157.75 crores (7 days) Khaidi No. 150 – 116.78 crores Godfather – 74.03 crores Acharya – 56.14 crores

