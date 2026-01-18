Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is enjoying a strong run at the Indian box office and is on track to recover its massive budget through domestic theatrical run alone. Released on the occasion of Sankranti, the film has turned out to be a perfect entertainer for the festive season, and it completely overshadowed a mighty film like The Raja Saab. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer received mixed reviews from critics, but it still found love with the audience. While fans are loving the entertainer by Anil Ravipudi-Chiranjeevi’s combo, neutrals, too, have given a thumbs up so far. Such a reception at the ground level has helped the film maintain a daily collection of over 18 crores.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

Speaking about the latest update, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned an estimated 18.5 crores on its day 6, the first Saturday. It’s a drop of just 5.12% from day 5’s 19.5 crores (holiday). Such a hold clearly shows that the film has been accepted by the audience. Overall, it has earned an estimated 139.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 165.02 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Day 5 – 19.5 crores

Day 6 – 18.5 crores

Total – 139.85 crores

Beats the 6-day collection of The Raja Saab

With 139.85 crores coming in, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has beaten The Raja Saab’s first 6 days collection, which is impressive considering the start of The Raja Saab. Due to Prabhas’ stardom, The Raja Saab clocked a solid start of 62.9 crores (including paid premieres), while the Chiranjeevi starrer opened at 41.6 crores (including paid premieres), 33.86% or 34% lesser than The Raja Saab. Moving ahead, the Megastar’s film turned the tables by consistently fetching strong numbers. As mentioned above, Chiranjeevi’s film earned 139.85 crores in the first 6 days, overtaking The Raja Saab’s 124.75 crores.

