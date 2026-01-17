Telugu action comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is inching closer to the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. Anil Ravipudi’s directorial is shining bright, with impressive word of mouth in India and overseas. It has also emerged as Chiranjeevi’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 5 global update!

Beats The Raja Saab at the overseas box office

Nayanthara co-starrer is garnering impressive footfalls in the overseas circuits. It has grossed $2.4 million in North America. The other leading circuits include the UK (£217K+) and Australia (A$353K).

The cumulative total at the overseas box office stands at INR 33.60 crore gross, including all markets. In only 5 days, it has surpassed The Raja Saab, which has accumulated 33.25 crores in its international run in 8 days.

Emerges as Chiranjeevi’s 3rd highest-grossing film worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has collected 143.19 crore gross. Combined with the overseas total, the worldwide collections have surged to 176.79 crore gross.

Not only has Anil Ravipudi‘s Sankranti release has crossed the 175 crore mark, but it has also emerged as Chiranjeevi’s 3rd highest-grossing film globally. Khaidi No 150 (164.10 crores) is now out of the top 3.

The best is yet to come as the Telugu action comedy will enter the 200 crore club. It will be the third film of Chiranjeevi to achieve the feat.

Check out Chiranjeevi’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019): 246.60 crores Waltair Veerayya (2023): 219 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (2026): 176.79 crores

Worldwide Box Office Summary (5 Days)

India net – 121.35 crores

India gross – 143.19 crores

Overseas gross – 33.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 176.79 crores

