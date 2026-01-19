Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is now just four days away from its big release. Since Dhurandhar has spent one and a half months in theaters, exhibitors have allocated a massive screen/show count to the upcoming sequel. Backed by the sequel factor and the patriotism flavor, the film aims to start big at the Indian box office, and everyone is hoping it becomes the first big hit of Bollywood in 2026.

Border 2 is likely to explode on day 1

The upcoming Border sequel is riding high on the nostalgia factor, and the return of Sunny Deol is enough to draw impressive footfall to theaters. Just like Gadar 2, the film is likely to explode in the mass centers, considering the resurgence of Sunny’s popularity. Irrespective of word of mouth and reviews, it aims to score big on day 1.

In our previous box office stories, we mentioned that Border 2 will comfortably cross the 25 crore mark, and now, given the good initial pre-sales response, it seems the film has a shot at 35 crores on the opening day. With such a start, the Border sequel will score the third-biggest opening at the Indian box office in 2026.

Border 2 might register the 2nd biggest opening of 2026

Currently, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab holds the record for the biggest opening in 2026 with a huge 62.9 crores, which is likely to stay safe until Dhurandhar 2 arrives. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is in the second position with 41.6 crores, and it looks beatable. Yes, Border 2 has a chance to overtake Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on day 1, if it opens strongly in the mass centers.

The Border sequel has already secured a massive screen count of over 5,000 across the country, and there’s no competition in the Hindi market. So, with good occupancy throughout the day, it can surpass Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to record the second-biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top openers of 2026 in India (net):

The Raja Saab – 62.9 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crores Parasakthi – 12.35 crores Ikkis – 7.28 crores

