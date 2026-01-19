Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s Rahu Ketu has concluded its opening weekend. It witnessed a considerable jump on Saturday, but unfortunately took a U-turn on Sunday. The Hindi comedy-drama has recovered 17% of its total budget in its opening weekend. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report!

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3

According to estimates, Rahu Ketu garnered 1.50 crores on day 3. It saw a slight dip from the 1.50 crores garnered the previous day. The ticket windows have been divided with Dhurandhar, Happy Patel, The Raja Saab, and One Two Cha Cha Chaa, making the journey challenging.

The total box office collection concludes at 4.35 crores after the opening weekend. Including taxes, the gross total has come to 5.13 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.60 crores

Day 3: 1.50 crores

Total: 4.35 crores

What is the budget of Rahu Ketu?

According to reports, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat starrer is mounted on a budget of 25 crores. In three days, the makers have recovered around 17.4% of the total investments. It must pick up the pace as the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is arriving in theatres on January 23, 2025. This means it only has 4 days to add as much moolah as possible to its kitty.

Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2 Summary

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 4.35 crores

Budget recovery: 17.4%

India gross: 5.13 crores

More about the comedy drama

Directed by Vipul Vig, the Bollywood comedy drama features an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday. It is produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions and will be released in theatres worldwide on January 16, 2026.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Completes 45 Days In Theatres – Indian, Overseas & Worldwide Breakdown!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News