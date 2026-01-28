Naveen Polishetty has done it again, after winning hearts with Jathi Ratnalu, the actor has now delivered a massive commercial winner with Anaganaga Oka Raju. The film, which has been holding its ground exceptionally well, has officially entered the super hit zone, eyeing even bigger milestones as it completes a 14-day run at the box office.

A Roaring 500% Profit!

Mounted on a budget of 8 crore, the film has raked in a staggering 48.75 crore. This brings its total profit to 40.75 crore, which translates to a roaring 509.3% profit. The journey of the Telugu romantic comedy has been nothing short of a roller-coaster. After a rock-solid week 1, the film saw a typical second-week pattern but showed a good surge during the second weekend.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 14

On the 14th day, January 27, the second Tuesday, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 70 lakh at the box office. This was the lowest-earning day for the film at the box office. However, it seems like the film might witness another jump over the upcoming weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 40.65 crore

Day 10: 1.1 crore

Day 11: 1.8 crore

Day 12: 2.5 crore

Day 13: 2 crore

Day 14: 70 lakh

Total: 48.75 crore

Next Milestone – 50 Crore

The film is just 1.25 crore away from the coveted 50-crore mark. Given the current trend, it is expected to cross this milestone by the end of its third weekend. For Naveen Polishetty, this success further solidifies his guaranteed status as a box office star. It would be interesting to see if the profits of the film roar any higher after it finishes its third weekend.

