Naveen Polishetty’s latest theatrical arrival, Anaganaga Oka Raju, has turned into a box office phenomenon, which is unbelievable. The Telugu romantic comedy drama is on a rampage not just in India, but across the globe. In four days, the film stands very close to the 50 crore mark globally, achieving a huge milestone in North America as well!

Naveen Polishetty’s $1M Hit!

In the USA, Naveen Polishetty’s charm is working like magic, and his film has crossed the $1 million mark at the box office in four days in North America. The total gross collection for North America stands at $1.12 Million for four days.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Box Office

The worldwide gross collection of the film stands at 44.78 crore in 4 days. On the 5th day, only North America had an advance booking of $120K. Overseas, the film has earned a gross collection of 12.1 crore in 4 days!

The overseas gross collection of the Telugu romantic comedy drama has surpassed the lifetime overseas collection of Naveen Polishetty’s last blockbuster, Jathi Ratnalu! The comedy drama, in its lifetime, earned almost 11 crore overseas! With a worldwide gross of 44.78 Crore in just 4 days and no signs of slowing down, Naveen Polishetty might aim for his first 100 crore grosser globally!

About Anaganaga Oka Raju

Helmed by Maari and rated 7.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “In vibrant Gaurapuram, quirky Raju meets spirited Charulatha, triggering delightful events. Their story unfolds at a grand wedding in this humorous family festival entertainer.” The film stars Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh and others.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office after four days.

India Net Collection: 27.7 crore

India Gross Collection: 32.68 crore

Budget: 8 crore

Profit: 19.7 crore

ROI%: 246.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 12.1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 44.78 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Post-COVID Box Office: 7 Releases, 200 Crore+ Net Collection & Only One Clean Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News