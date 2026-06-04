The Devil Wears Prada 2 is losing its shine at the box office owing to the new releases and Michael. However, it is still aiming to reach the $700 million milestone worldwide. The movie is now inches away from surpassing Disney’s animated blockbuster Moana at the worldwide box office. The fashion sequel is also inches away from beating a few more franchise movies and blockbusters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The film has dropped below the $1 million mark at the domestic box office. The fashion sequel collected $965k at the North American box office, a 34.5% decline from last Tuesday. It has also dropped out of the domestic top five rankings. After thirty-three days, the domestic haul of the Meryl Streep starrer is $210.9 million. It is the 4th highest-grossing film of the year.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is on track to cross the $500 million milestone at the international box office. The overseas total for the fashion sequel is $432.2 million after 33 days, and, combined with the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $643.1 million. This weekend, it is crossing the $650 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $210.9 million

International – $432.2 million

Worldwide – $643.1 million

Inches away from surpassing the global haul of Moana

According to the latest numbers, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inches away from surpassing Moana’s worldwide haul. The Disney animated feature starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui became a commercial and critical success despite being an original movie. The film later became a major streaming success, and its sequel, Moana 2, emerged as an even bigger success.

For the record, Moana collected $643.3 million at the worldwide box office. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is less than $1 million away from surpassing Moana’s global haul. It is a key global milestone, as Moana, like other animations, is very popular and has become a global hit; beating the Disney film will keep the fashion sequel in the news. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The End of Oak Street Worldwide Box Office: What Anne Hathaway & Ewan McGregor’s Dinosaur Film Needs To Earn To Beat The Lowest-Grossing Jurassic Park Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News