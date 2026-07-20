Moana Worldwide Box Office: 2nd Weekend Update (Photo Credit: Disney)

Moana is heading towards becoming a major Disney flop of the year, and whether it will be a bigger flop than Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is still debatable. It struggles even to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. The film faces a steep drop in its second weekend at the North American box office, losing the top spot to The Odyssey. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The film was initially earning more than the OG animated movie in the dailies at the box office in North America. But it is now dropping below the 2016 hit at the domestic and overseas box offices. The phenomenal success of the first film is the reason for this live-action remake, but this movie is not living up to its reputation. The weak and negative word of mouth is spoiling its theatrical run.

How much has the film collected so far at the domestic box office?

Moana crashed at the box office in North America in its second weekend. The movie collected $19 million on its second 3-day weekend with a steep 56% decline from last weekend, when it was released. It is far below the OG Moana’s $28.3 million 2nd weekend collection. In two weekends, the movie’s domestic total is $82.1 million. It is edging closer to the $100 million milestone domestically.

Moana crosses $150 million worldwide

Despite the popularity of the animated Moana movies in the overseas markets, the live-action remake is failing to make a mark. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, its overseas cume has hit $96.4 million by the second weekend. It collected $25 million in its second weekend, down 52.2% from its opening weekend. The film will cross $100 million next weekend. With the latest domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has crossed the $150 million mark, standing at $178.5 million in global cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $82.1 million

International – $96.4 million

Worldwide – $178.5 million

What’s next for Moana?

Moana is a sinking ship at the box office! It is on track to earn $120 million to $135 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. Globally, it will finish below even $400 million as the film is tracking to earn between $275 million and $300 million. Made on a reported $250 million budget, the film will ultimately be a financial loss.

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