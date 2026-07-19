The Odyssey India Box Office Collection Day 2: Becomes Hollywood’s 4th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 In India

The Odyssey is on track to emerge as a major success at the Indian box office, given its solid momentum in the first two days. On opening day, it comfortably surpassed the 15 crore mark and made history as the biggest opening for a non-franchise Hollywood film. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the film showed good growth on day 2, hitting the 20 crore mark. In the meantime, it has surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2 to become Hollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The epic fantasy action film scored 20.68 crore on the first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 16.04 crore, it displayed a jump of 28.92%. Overall, it has earned 36.72 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 43.32 crore gross. Today, on day 3, the film is expected to grow further, earning 23-25 crore. So, in the first weekend, it is heading for a collection of 59.72-61.72 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.04 crore

Day 2 – 20.68 crore

Total – 36.72 crore

Becomes Hollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026

With 36.72 crore, The Odyssey has surpassed The Devil Wears Prada 2 (30.21 crore) in just two days, thus becoming Hollywood’s 4th highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. To claim the 3rd spot, it must beat Michael (70.76 crore), a feat expected in the first week.

Considering the momentum, The Odyssey is also on track to become Hollywood’s first 100 crore net grosser of the year. For Christopher Nolan, it’ll be his second film to achieve the feat after Oppenheimer.

Take a look at the top Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Obsession – 84.65 crore Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore Michael – 70.76 crore The Odyssey – 36.72 crore (2 days) The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 30.21 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 25.32 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey.

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