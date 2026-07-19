Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters is showing courage at the box office in North America and remains immune to the release of The Odyssey. It lost a harsh number of screens in North America but is inches away from surpassing Disney’s biggest flop of the year so far, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. It has reportedly crossed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office and would edge closer to the $400 million mark this weekend. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

Minions 3 has been scoring among the lowest numbers at the box office in North America among the Despicable Me/Minions franchises. However, reports suggest that its legs are improving, as it scored $4.3 million on its third Friday, down just 35.8% from last Friday. It is still the lowest 3rd Friday ever for the minions and Despicable Me films.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s domestic total has reached $127.1 million on its third Friday. It is on track to hit $200 million at the overseas box office this weekend, and the current international total is $195.9 million. Adding the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection of the film stands at $323 million. It will cross the $350 million mark worldwide for sure this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $127.1 million

International – $195.9 million

Worldwide – $323.0 million

Set to beat Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu worldwide

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is the high-budget, Pedro Pascal-starrer Disney release that underperformed at the box office. It is the biggest Disney flop of the year so far, but that could change, as Moana is also underperforming. The Jon Favreau-helmed Star Wars movie is the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars installment of all time.

The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $340.5 million at the worldwide box office, and the film is still running in theaters. Minions 3 is less than $20 million away from surpassing the global haul of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. By beating the Star Wars movie, Minions 3 will break into 2026’s global top 10, and it’s happening this weekend only.

More about Minions 3

The film follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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