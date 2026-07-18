Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Surpasses The $120M+ Domestic Haul Of Scream 7 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters is getting more competition now, and it will be harder for it to stay afloat at the box office now more. Minions 3 recently surpassed the domestic haul of Scream 7, achieving a significant feat at the North American box office. This might be a momentary achievement, but it is a milestone at the end of the day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions 3 will be the first film in the franchise not to surpass the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie is also inches away from beating Hopper’s domestic haul and becoming the third-highest-grossing animated film of the year at the domestic box office. Despite the strong reviews, the film is not living up to the franchise’s reputation.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters collected $3.2 million at the box office in North America on its 3rd Thursday. It dropped by 31.7% from last Thursday at the North American box office. It has dropped to #2 and remained there since Moana was released in the theaters. The film has hit the $122.8 million at the North American box office in 16 days. It will be the first film in the franchise not to cross the $200 million milestone domestically.

Surpasses Scream 7 to break into 2026’s domestic top 10 grossers

Scream 7, directed by Kevin Williamson, is the sequel to Scream VI, which is a critical and commercial success. According to the box office data, the movie collected $121.9 million at the domestic box office, becoming the 10th-highest-grossing movie of the year. Minions & Monsters has surpassed it, breaking into the domestic top 10 of the year.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year at the North American box office

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $429.8 million

2. Toy Story 5 – $416.1 million

3. Michael – $372 million

4. Project Hail Mary – $344 million

5. Obsession – $255.9 million

6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $220.5 million

7. Backrooms – $195.2 million

8. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – $177.4 million

9. Hoppers – $166 million

10. Minions & Monsters – $122.9 million

Minions & Monsters is the lowest-grossing movie in the Despicable Me and Minions franchise. It was released on July 1.

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