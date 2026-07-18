Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Beats Toy Story 3( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 is facing the friendly heat of The Odyssey now, but it is still one of the dominant family movies in cinemas. The animation has beaten the domestic haul of Toy Story 3 as the second-highest-grossing entry in the Toy Story franchise. By beating Toy Story 3, it has also become the 12th-highest-grossing animated film at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The movie has collected a strong $2.8 million at the North American box office on its 4th Thursday. It dropped by 28.2% from last Thursday. It has hit the $416.1 million box-office cume in North America. The movie is expected to beat The Lion King, Zootopia 2, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s domestic hauls this weekend and break into the all-time top 10 animations in North America.

Toy Story 5 has surpassed Toy Story 3 at the North American box office

Toy Story 3 is the third installment in the Toy Story franchise and was the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise. It collected $415 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. Toy Story 5 has surpassed Toy Story 3 as the all-time second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the domestic hauls of the Toy Story movies according to Box Office Mojo

Toy Story 4 – $434 million Toy Story 5 – $416.1 million Toy Story 3 – $415 million Toy Story 2 – $245.8 million Toy Story – $229.9 million

Toy Story 5 has also achieved another solid feat at the North American box office by beating Toy Story 3. It has become the 12th-highest-grossing animated film at the North American box office. The movie is on track to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its domestic run, making it the all-time biggest Toy Story movie in the franchise.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 is crossing the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $891.4 million worldwide. Toy Story 5 was released in the theaters on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $416.1 million

International – $475.3 million

Worldwide – $891.4 million

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