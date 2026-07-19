Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office (India)! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in Indian theatres on July 31, 2026. Advance bookings have commenced, and Marvel superhero drama is unleashing madness at the box office. It is heading for one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film. Scroll below for the detailed update!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Advance Booking (12 days ago)

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial has made pre-sales worth 4 crore at PVR-INOX alone for day 1. It has sold a total of 76K tickets, followed by another 14K ticket sales registered at Cinepolis.

The opening weekend sales have already reached a whopping 11.50 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sold 2 lakh+ tickets through advance booking during the opening weekend. There’s still 12 days to go, and while the masses are going gaga over Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, they’re equally excited for the fourth installment of Spider-Man.

Marvel’s 2nd highest opening in India loading!

According to early reports, Tom Holland starrer may easily score a 45 crore+ debut at the Indian box office. It is, in fact, predicted to go way past that mark, considering the surging trends.

With that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will score the second-highest opening for a Hollywood film at the Indian box office. It will surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (27.5 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (32.67 crore) by a considerable margin. However, the upcoming superhero flick will likely stay behind Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers: Endgame, which collected 53.10 crore on day 1, back in 2019.

Check out Marvel Studios’ highest opening days at the Indian box office:

Avengers: Endgame: 53.10 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 32.67 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 31.3 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 27.5 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 18.2 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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