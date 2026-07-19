Toy Story 5 Japan Box Office: Beats Michael( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Toy Story 5 has achieved a significant feat at the box office in Japan. It has beaten the running cume of Michael in Japan to achieve this feat, thanks to its record numbers on its 3rd Saturday at the Japanese box office. The film is tracking to earn another strong weekend collection in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is earning winning numbers at the domestic box office as well, despite the new releases including The Odyssey. It is breaking into the domestic top 10 highest-grossing animations this weekend. Globally, it is set to become the second animation of the year to cross the $1 billion milestone. The Pixar sequel still has a strong hold at the box office in North America and overseas.

Toy Story 5 at the box office in Japan

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando‘s X post, Toy Story 5 has collected an estimated $1.1 million on its 3rd Friday and another $2.6 million on 3rd Saturday. It is the 3rd-biggest 3rd Saturday for Hollywood releases in the post-pandemic era at the Japanese box office. It dropped by 38.1% only from last Saturday. The Pixar sequel has hit the $38.3 million cume at the Japanese box office with 4.2 million admissions.

Beats Michael as the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in Japan

It has also been reported that Toy Story 5 has surpassed Michael‘s running total at the box office in Japan to become 2026’s 2nd-highest-grossing Hollywood film locally. For the unversed, Michael was released late in Japan and is still running in theaters there.

Toy Story’s latest sequel is tracking to earn between $6 million and $7 million on its 3rd three-day weekend at the box office in Japan. It will again be an outstanding weekend for the film and could propel it past a major worldwide milestone. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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