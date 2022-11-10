Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is on a spree of slamming Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left right and centre. Ahead of the release of his comeback film Pathaan, the self-claimed critic has been launching attacks on the superstar. Earlier, KRK took a U-turn and apologised to King Khan while lending his full support for ‘Pathaan’.

But looks like all that drama was in vain as he’s been launching fresh attacks on SRK and his upcoming film Pathaan.

Now in his latest series of Tweets, KRK has compared Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity with Pulkit Samrat’s and said that he became the superstar because of doing remakes of Hollywood films. He further names filmmakers like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Suneel Darshan, Abbas Mastan and others who ‘became top directors by copying Hollywood films.’

In a series of Tweets, KRK wrote, “Bollywood’s problem started from here when #SRK became super star by doing remake of Hollywood films. There was no copyright problem at that time. Today entire world is in one phone. So nobody can copy and hide.” Adding “Once upon a time directors like #AbbasMastan #SuneelDarshan #InderKumar #AdityaChopra #KaranJohar #MaheshBhatt etc were top directors of Bollywood because of copying foreign films. Today they are super flop coz they don’t know how to make an original film. Waqt Waqt Ki Baat Hai.”

KRK then went on to say that if Shah Rukh Khan was launched the #EraOfCopywood he would’ve been as famous as Pulkit Samrat.

“I can say with full confidence, Ki Agar #SRK in entry Bollywood Main Aaj Hoti, Toh SRK Bhi Utna Hi Bada Super star Hota, Jitna Ki Pulkit Samrat. SRK was lucky to get launched in the era of #GemsOfBollywood #GemsOfCopywood,” read KRK’s next Tweet.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the theatres with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.

