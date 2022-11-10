Priyanka Chopra has just returned to Los Angeles to her family after her India visit and took to her Instagram account to reveal the same. Later, the actress shared a lovey-dovey picture with her family featuring husband and singer Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti. But that’s not why PC is making headlines but for her very good looking bodyguard named Kfir Goldin who has served in Israeli Army and is trained in Aikido, Judo, Karate, Boxing and Wrestling. Scroll below to read the scoop.

PeeCee happens to be one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities across the world and has made a name for herself in the West especially. The bigger the name, the bigger the responsibility and hence celebrities are often spotted with their bodyguards in the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, when Priyanka Chopra came to India she first arrived in Mumbai and her airport video went viral where she was accompanied by her good looking bodyguard Kfir Goldin. According to Hindustan Times, the man hails from Israel and has served in Givati (Israeli elite unit), after completing four years in military school.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s video below along with her bodyguard:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

He’s one good looking man and there’s no denying that.

Kfir Goldin is reportedly an expert at Krav Maga, a martial art that combines the techniques of aikido, judo, karate, boxing and wrestling. In fact, in the past he was involved in specialist units, training in combatting terrorism, gaining in-depth knowledge and understanding of Operational Planning, Personal Protection, and Man Guarding.

This wasn’t the first time that Priyanka’s good-looking bodyguard accompanied him to India, last time he came here was at Nickyanka’s wedding in 2018. Goldin keeps a low profile and also avoids social media but netizens can’t unsee his uncanny resemblance to Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s military trained bodyguard? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets Brutally Trolled As She Makes An Appearance In An Orange Dress With Long Fake Tresses, Netizens Say “Very Unfair To Promote Hair Products”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram