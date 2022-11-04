Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in town to promote her hair care brand. A couple of days back, the actress landed in Mumbai and has been making several appearances since. PeeCee is making heads with her sartorial fashion choices during her outing in the Bay. After slaying the grey suit with a bralette top insta like a boss lady, her recent appearance doesn’t seem to go down well with netizens.

After welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy, PCJ along with her husband Nick Jonas have been having a gala time as new parents. The diva was recently in news for her family photos she shared on the occasion of Diwali.

However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently getting trolled for her latest appearance. For her latest putting, the global star wore an orange dress with a deep plunging neckline. During her trip to India, Peecee is seen sporting hair extensions which she’s been slaying from the start. However, it doesn’t seem to go well with netizens as they trolled her for using fake tresses and promoting hair care products.

A section of netizens first trolled her for her dress. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kuch dhang k kapde bhi pehen lo,” another called her “The most overrated Pag-Fera i have seen.”

A few users later slammed the actress for using hair extensions and promoting hair care products. A user wrote, “Very unfair to promote hair products when you have hair extensions. Misleading !” “Baal asli hai ya nakli” read another comment. A netizen even called it ‘Yogi baba effect.” Check out the video below:

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took fashion level to the next level when she was seen sporting a white crop top with flared pants. What had got everyone’s attention was her b**bs accessories that fashionistas must have in their wardrobes.

