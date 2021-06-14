On June 14 last year, the world and time stood still as the talented and young actor SSR took his own life, sending one and all into a state of shock, sadness and panic. An actor who felt emotionally empty after this news was the ever handsome hunk, Pulkit Samrat.

Both the young lads had come to Mumbai with all but a suitcase and a bag of dreams and the ambition and grit to conquer the competitive world of Bollywood. However, one’s journey was cut cruelly short for reasons that no one will know.

Taking to his social media, Pulkit Samrat talking about Sushant Singh Rajput stated that, “It has been a year since the world lost you, and my mind immediately goes back to the times when we crossed paths briefly, at an award function. We shook hands briefly and went our separate ways. Memories have a funny way of evoking emotions. I still remember when I heard the news that you were no more, it felt like a personal loss. And the memory of that brief interaction comes rushing back to me today, again.”

Pulkit Samrat added, “The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed.”

Given the year that it has been for one and all, with death and despair looming on our country, the day of June 14 will always mark a dark one for everyone associated or connected to Sushant Singh Rajput or even not. Pulkit Samrat’s post surely is a reminder that highlights that SSR will always be missed.

