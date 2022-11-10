Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the funniest couples who send major couple goals every time they appear together for an event. Time and again we have seen them pulling each other’s leg and dropping epic comments on each other’s Insta post. We have often seen them posting photos with each other, leaving their millions of followers going ROFL.

Apart from being an actress, Mrs Funnybones has often made headlines for her cryptic Tweets and controversial columns she wrote for different leading newspapers.

In today’s throwback piece, we bring to you an interesting story of the time when she had opened up about ending up with someone which a different personality and priorities. In her column which was published in 2016 in DNA, Twinkle Khanna had described Raksha Bandhan as the ‘man of the house’ who she once wanted to behave normally.

In her column, Mrs Funnybones had recalled the time when “Akshay Kumar walked out of the kitchen one day, all shaved, showered, highly toned, sipping a glass of gross tasting amla juice.”Seeing him going around like this, Twinkle Khanna had thought, “Can’t he just once in a while behave normal?” She had written, “This quest for perfection is a bit intimidating and terribly boring to be honest.”

“Sometimes I wonder who are these people I live with? I haven’t even known them for half my life, but now it’s my duty to make sure all their mental, physical, and emotional needs are duly fulfilled,” wrote Twinkle Khanna further.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been having a low time in his career as he’s yet to give a box office hit film in 2022. Right from Bachchhan Paandey to his last release Ram Setu, his 2022 releases have turned out to be a box-office failures.

