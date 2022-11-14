Kamaal R Khan frequently makes headlines for his controversial comments about Bollywood. While KRK recently attracted the attention of the netizens by announcing that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of the upcoming film in the Hera Pheri franchise, he recently took a dig at the actor yet again.

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of a couple of his upcoming films namely Selfiee, An Action Hero, OMG 2, Capsule Gill and an untitled remake of the film Soorari Pottru.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan recently took to his official Twitter handle and made an announcement by claiming that the filmmaker Neeraj Panday will soon announce the film Baby 2. He went on to allegedly take a dig at Akshay Kumar by stating that the actor will not be in this film as well while indirectly hinting at his exit from Hera Pheri 3.

KRK wrote on Twitter, “According to my sources Director #NeerajPandey is going to announce #Baby2 soon and #AkshayKumar is not in that film also.”

According to my sources Director #NeerajPandey is going to announce #Baby2 soon and #AkshayKumar is not in that film also. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 14, 2022

On the other hand, as the rumours about Akshay Kumar not being a part of Hera Pheri 3 surfaced online, a recent report by ETimes revealed how the actor opened up about the same during an event. He said, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

Akshay Kumar went on to share the reason behind not signing the film while revealing that the film was first offered to him. “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script, and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, and my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out,” he added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus All Set To Bring A Storm At The Box Office?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram