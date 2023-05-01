Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, is an iconic film released in 2004. Directed by Farah Khan, the film did great at the box office, and Suniel Shetty played the role of the villain in it. In a recent interview, actor Zayed opened up on shooting the film and how he got yelled at by director Farah who even threw her ‘chappal’ at him for saying ‘cut’ on her movie set. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, we have all seen Farah in a chirpy mood, and she is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities but can also get harsh around her actors when need be. Talking about Zayed getting schooled by Khan, they were actually shooting for a one-take song, ‘Chale Jaise Hawayein’, and the actor spoke about facing difficulties while shooting it.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zayed Khan said, “This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like ‘Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo (Do as many takes you want)’. There was a discipline on set. Also, we were on a high attitude. After giving one take, haalat kharab ho jaati thi (it was tough for us). I remember, during the shoot, the camera captured Amrita Rao and was coming towards me. Everyone around me was like ‘Be ready, be ready, be ready’. The dancers had done it too many times.”

Zayed Khan continued and said, “Anyway, the camera panned towards me, and one of the dancers next to me fell down. He got a fit as he was so exhausted. I didn’t know what to do. I started performing, but then I realised I’d have to dance over this chap. I thought, ‘This cannot be my introduction’. So, I said, ‘Cut’. And Farah got so angry. She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal on me. I told her, ‘How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man’. She thundered, ‘You can’t say Cut on my bl***y set. I’ll say Cut’. Finally, the unit members realise that the poor guy is lying down. He was rescued. Then we did it again, and it went on very smoothly.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a long time since the Main Hoon Na actor took a sabbatical from movies, and his fans are waiting for his comeback on the silver screen.

What are your thoughts on Zayed Khan getting yelled out by Farah Khan on the sets of Main Hoon Na? Tell us in the space below.

