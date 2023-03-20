Suniel Shetty is one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood who has given several memorable performances in films. He has also worked with some of the leading superstars in the industry Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

The actor is now reuniting with Hera Pheri cast Khiladi Kumar and Paresh Rawal for a sequel. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel for nearly two decades. Now the veteran actor is heaping praises on Sanjay Dutt & reveals how SRK altered the climax scene for Main Hoon Na.

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Suniel Shetty called him the embodiment of swag and added that Sanjay often asks his co-star to say the meatier dialogues. “Sanjay Dutt ko bolo ke dialogues itne bolne hai and he will say ‘tu bolde na yaar sab’. He knows that he has to just stand there and others will get a complex.”

The veteran actor then went on to praise Salman Khan. He called the superstar ‘the man with the largest heart in the world’. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, the 61 year old actor called the Pathaan star ‘a gentleman and a charmer to the core, and not just for women but men also’.

Suniel Shetty then recalled working with the superstar in Main Hoon Na. “I shot Main Hoon Na with him and he used to treat his actors like superstars. SRK is the most secure man I have ever seen. In the Main Hoon Na climax scene, he stepped down and said ‘I can’t beat Suniel Shetty up. Let me do something — like he took the pin of the bomb — saying physically I can’t beat him. You are talking about men here who are so secure in their own skin,” Suniel said.

