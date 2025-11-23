Ajay Devgn is all set to clock his next worldwide century with De De Pyaar De 2. The Bollywood romantic comedy drama, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has also surpassed Baaghi 4, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and many other Bollywood releases of 2025. Scroll below for the day 9 collection!

Surpasses Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat overseas

It would be safe to say that Ajay Devgn’s DDPD sequel is performing much better than his other releases of 2025. It has accumulated 18.50 crore gross at the overseas box office in 9 days. Anshul Sharma’s directorial has gone way past Son Of Sardaar 2 (9.75 crores). At this pace, it could also beat Raid 2, which garnered 31 crore gross in its international lifetime.

That’s not it! R Madhavan co-starrer has also axed the overseas collection of Harshvardhan Rane’s romantic super-hit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (16.50 crores).

Set to clock a century worldwide

In 9 days of its worldwide run, De De Pyaar De 2 has collected 99.42 crore gross. This includes 80.92 crore from the domestic gross. It has crossed the global lifetime of Param Sundari (89.72 crores), Bhool Chuk Maaf (91.57 crores), and Baaghi 4 (94.14 crores).

Today, Ajay Devgn’s film will enter the 100 crore club and beat Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 worldwide.

Check out the opening week collection of the top 5 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 117.50 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 99.42 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores

De De Pyaar De Worldwide Box Office Summary (9 Days)

India net: 68.58 crores

India gross: 80.92 crores

Overseas gross: 18.5 crores

Worldwide gross: 99.42 crores

