Predator Badlands keeps moving with a steady stride in the box office, and the energy around it feels stubborn in a good way. The film premiered on November 7, carrying the weight of an old franchise, yet somehow lifting itself with confidence. Dan Trachtenberg pushed the seventh installment into fresh territory, and audiences quickly noticed the difference. The praise came from critics as well as long-time fans who liked the tighter storytelling and the sharp performance at the center of it.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Performance: Close To A Clear Franchise Milestone

Since its release on November 7, Predator Badlands has collected more than $71.7 million in the US and reached a worldwide haul of $141.9 million against a budget of $105 million. The film still needs a stronger climb to break even, yet it stands in a position that makes longtime fans sit upright. It now trails behind 2004’s Alien vs Predator by around $9 million, a number that feels close enough to touch, considering AVP’s $80.2 million domestic haul over its full run, per Box Office Mojo.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Summary

North America – $71.7 million

International – $70.1 million

Worldwide – $141.9 million

Weekend Drops & Theatre Count Shifts

After an opening weekend of more than $40 million, the second weekend arrived with a heavy 68.2% drop, bringing in slightly above $12.7 million while keeping its theater count steady at 3,725. This Friday, as the third weekend kicked off, the theater count slipped to 3,100, and Badlands pulled in about $1.7 million. The drop stood at 51.2% compared to the previous Friday’s $3.4 million, though it carried a tone that indicated the film still had some fire left. The Friday numbers also marked the biggest third Friday for any Predator film.

Rising In The Yearly Domestic Rankings

Badlands now sits among the top 25 highest-grossing domestic releases of the year, passing Danny Boyle’s horror sequel 28 Years Later, which reached $70.3 million in its domestic lifetime run.

The film also sets its gaze on climbing above Jared Leto’s sci-fi misfire Tron Ares ($72.9 million) and the solid-performing horror sequel Black Phone 2 ($75.6 million). The goal is simple enough, the higher Badlands climbs, the stronger its case becomes in a crowded box office year.

Badlands is eyeing around $6 million for its third weekend. It looks decent on paper, though the movie still stands far from its break-even line, and the industry waits to see how long it will hold its ground on the big screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

