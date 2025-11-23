Stephen King’s new on-screen adaptation, The Running Man, slipped into its second weekend with a soft thud, and the mood around Hollywood circles is turning curious and slightly uneasy. The movie arrived with a $110 million production budget and a healthy marketing push, yet it now sits in a difficult position. The main weight dragging it down comes from the giant standing next to it, Ariana Grande’s Wicked For Good, which stormed into theaters and swept away attention and a good share of the weekend enthusiasm. The Running Man has found itself caught in the shadow of a release that refuses to slow down.

The Running Man Box Office Performance: A Steep 74.6% Friday Drop

This Friday delivered the most telling sign, and the drop was steep. The film dropped by 74.6%, earning just $1.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The difference from its opening day is striking, since last Friday delivered $6.5 million. The theater count remains frozen at 3,534, but the per-screen average has shrunk to $471 after sitting comfortably at $1,855 one week ago.

Fans who remember Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 version might feel a bit stunned, since the original managed a stronger second Friday with $1.68 million and a softer 36.5% dip. That older film now looks steadier by comparison, giving the new one an unflattering shadow to stand beside.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

North America – $22.9 million

International – $11.2 million

Worldwide – $34.1 million

The Running Man Beats Roofman

For now, The Running Man has reached a domestic total of $22.9 million. At least it has managed to pass Roofman, the recent crime drama led by Channing Tatum and Kristen Dunst, which finished its entire theatrical run at $22.7 million. The Running Man now eyes the top 60 domestic performers of the year, though the climb is slow and slightly shaky.

This also marks the fourth Stephen King story brought to the big screen this year, following The Monkey, The Long Walk, and the poorly received but talked-about The Life of Chuck. With the second weekend expected to land somewhere around $6 million, The Running Man looks like it may soon sit beside The Life of Chuck as another King project struggling to find financial glory, even though the name still sparks interest whenever it appears on a marquee.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

