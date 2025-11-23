Brendan Fraser’s new movie Rental Family steps out with a glow that reminds everyone of the surprise fire he lit with The Whale in 2022. That earlier drama earned him an Oscar for Best Actor and pulled him back into the spotlight after years where people wondered what came next for the George of the Jungle and The Mummy star. It also turned into his highest-grossing film of the decade and his biggest hit since the 2014 animated movie The Nut Job.

Rental Family Box Office Opening: Strong Festival Debut Sparks Early Oscar Talk

Now Rental Family, released on November 21, arrives with the same award buzz after its September debut at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. Fraser already sits on Gold Derby’s list of the 15 most likely Best Actor contenders this year, sharing space with Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another and Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme. The critics have lifted the energy around him again, as Rental Family carries an 87% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Whale settled at 64%.

Deadline reports that Rental Family is headed toward a $3.2 million 3-day domestic opening. It stands far from the $150-$165 million expected for Wicked For Good, though no one ever expected these two to chase the same crowd. What matters is what happens inside Fraser’s own corner.

Rental Family Outperforms The Whale On Key Box Office Metrics

Rental Family is on track to beat The Whale’s early benchmarks across several measures. Yes, it plays in 1,925 theaters, while The Whale opened in only 6 theaters and made around $332K, so the structure differs. Even so, the new film tops The Whale’s wide expansion total of around $144K in 603 theaters. It also pushes past its predecessor’s widest weekend of about $974K in 1,721 theaters and even its biggest weekend of $1.9 million in 1,500 theaters.

Rental Family’s Per-Screen Average Shows Room For Growth

The one area where the older film keeps up is the per-screen average. Rental Family’s expected $1,622 per screen beats six of The Whale’s first 10 weekends, leaving room for the same slow-burn magic that kept The Whale alive.

Rental Family enters theaters right before Thanksgiving with its own award heat and a lively first wave of interest. If it keeps its hold through the season and the ceremony cycle, it could sail far past The Whale’s $57.6 million worldwide total.

As of now, Fraser seems ready for another long victory run, and the numbers suggest the audience is ready with him.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

