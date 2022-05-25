Salaar marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and KGF maker Prashanth Neel, so expectedly, high hopes are pinned on the film. The Darling actor is in a need of a big hit after a dud like Radhe Shyam and Neel has raised his standard after KGF Chapter 2. While there have been very few details coming out of the camp, the latest we hear is about the film going over budget and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

A few days back, we reported about the film going through some changes. Neel reportedly reworked two action sequences in order to make them grand and present in a never-seen-before style. As KGF Chapter 2 turned out to be a much bigger success than expected, Neel wants to take it to the next level with Prabhas’ actioner.

Advertisement

Now, as reported by Track Tollywood, Hombale Films has extended the budget of Salaar and the producers are happy about it. Producer Vijay Kirgandur said that both Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are going to deliver a blast for fans. “We set the bar very high for Salaar. We have Prabhas, India’s No. 1 film Baahubali Hero along with No.2 film KGF director Prashanth Neel,” Vijay shared.

Reportedly, Salaar has gone over budget by 20%. If we consider the film’s reported budget of 200 crores, it’s a hike of 40 crores. Even though Vijay Kirgandur didn’t openly confirm the same, he indirectly hinted at spending the extra money to get their film right. “The combination has created buzz and we set the bar so high, will try our best and achieve something big with Salaar The Saga,” he added.

The film is expected to arrive in the summer of 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: Chaitra Hallikeri Lodges FIR Against Father-In-Law & Husband For This Reason

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram