Chaitra Hallikeri Lodges FIR Against Father-In-Law & Husband For This Reason

Kannada actress Chaitra Hallikeri has lodged an FIR against her father-in-law and husband accusing them of misusing her bank account, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In her complaint, the actress stated that the duo has taken a gold loan through her account without her knowledge.

Advertisement

The Branch manager of South Indian Bank had also connived with the accused, the complaint states.

Chaitra Hallikeri is getting life threats from her husband and father-in-law after she approached the police, she alleged.

Earlier, she had lodged a police complaint against her husband Balaji Pothraj for allegedly assaulting her, police said.

Chaitra Hallikeri s had acted in “Gurushishyaru” and “Sri Danamma Devi” movies. The police have lodged a case under IPC Sections 468, 406, 409, 420, 506, 34.

Jayalakshmipuram police in Mysuru city have lodged a complaint and investigating the case.

Must Read: Salaar: Makers Call Prabhas & KGF Chapter 2 Director Prashant Neel A ‘Deadly Combination’, Reveal ‘Setting The Bar High’ For Fans

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram