SS Rajamouli has managed to deliver phenomena with RRR. With the big box office success of the Baahubali franchise in the kitty, the director was expected to do wonders in India with this film but the love he has been getting from overseas is something he never dreamed of. The latest one to join the list of admirers from Hollywood is now director Daniel Kwan and below is all you need to know.

In the last few days, we have seen several filmmakers from Hollywood and other overseas film industries lauding Rajamouli for his work. Despite over-the-top sequences, they are loving the way the director has managed to pull off along with a strong emotional touch. Most recently, we saw a theatre in LA doing phenomenal business for the film in a special screening.

Taking to Twitter, director Daniel Kwan shared his views after watching RRR and praised its ‘heart-on-its-sleeve’ sincerity. He wrote, “After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR…HOLY COW ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country.”

Daniel Kwan added, “What really struck me is, while a lot of the blockbusters we’re making in the states tend to have self-aware, cheeky characters trapped in self-serious filmmaking, RRR was all heart-on-its-sleeve sincerity wrapped up in the most ridiculous over the top execution. So much to love.”

Have a look at the tweet below:

After a busy year of work and travelling I’ve finally checked a couple things off my list 1) finished my taxes (I know the irony) and 2) watched RRR.

HOLY COW ya’ll weren’t kidding. Anytime I watch an Indian action film I feel like I’m working in the wrong country. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) October 18, 2022

One Indian Twitter user asked Daniel about his favourite character from RRR. He said he felt more connected to Jr NTR‘s Bheem but even praised Ram Charan’s Ram by calling him ‘sexy’ due to his moustache.

RRR is truly making us proud!

