Prabhas is all set for the rocking year of 2023 with his two big films awaiting their release. While things have misfired for his magnum opus Adipurush, his Salaar with Prashanth Neel is most probably among the hottest films in Tollywood. The latest we hear is that one picture from the sets has been leaked and fans are divided over its credibility. Keep reading to know more.

Ever since the work on the film has been started, we have seen more than a couple of pictures being leaked from the sets. Don’t know if it’s done deliberately or if it’s a real leak, one thing is for sure is that these all viral pictures have created good hype on the internet. Now, the latest one which is going viral on the internet is raw and rugged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s one picture going viral on social media and several Prabhas fans are claiming it to be from Salaar sets. In the picture, a person with a similar body structure like the Baahubali actor is back-facing the camera and strolling around Indian dusky streets. Unlike previous leaks, this one doesn’t feature his face, so fans are in doubt over its authenticity.

Reacting to Salaar alleged leak, one Prabhas fan wrote, “It’s totally fake”. Another one wrote, “Stop fooling ppl”. On the other side, fans who are believing it to be from the sets appealed not to circulate such pictures. “Don’t encourage leaked videos or photos darlings…. Becoz it leads to decrease high expectations from movie may also leads to leak anything,” one of fans wrote on Twitter.

Here’s the picture:

#Salaar leaked video🥵🥵 ah walk chuste instant goosebumps 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0zC5ixQudg — յɑվ ɾҽɑժíղց ՏղíԹ📖 (@jaydfpb) October 19, 2022

Don’t know if it’s real or fake, it’s undoubtedly helping Salaar to be in the news.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan & Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 In Most-Awaited Hindi Films’ List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram