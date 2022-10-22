It was a decent second day for Black Adam as 4.50 crores* came in. With Thursday collections been to the tune of 7 crores*, it had seemed that the DC superhero film would manage at least 5 crores on Saturday (even after accounting for the expected fall) at the box office. However the film was a little short of that, though not alarmingly down, and hence went on to have a manageable hold.

So far, Black Adam has collected 11.50 crores* at the box office and the collections would go up all over again. While 6 crores should definitely come in, it would be quite a stretch to get back to 7 crores at least today since the reports are above average to good, not fantabulous. Also, unlike Marvel movies, offerings from DC are yet to be a blockbuster phenomenon globally. That said, the numbers which are being generated by the Dwayne Johnson are still much better than more than 80% of Hindi films that have released this year.

Black Adam will emerge as the highest performing film of the weekend though since the competition is negligible. Doctor G is playing at very selected screens while Kantara [Hindi] is collecting consistently but still in 2-3 crores per day range. It would be interesting to see though that how does the film survive from Tuesday onwards when the big Bollywood films Ram Setu and Thank You arrive.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

