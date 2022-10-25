Doctor G Box Office Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Hangs In There On Monday

Doctor G managed to hang in there on Monday as collections stayed over the 1 crore mark. The film needed that to happen at the least so that it could take some sort of advantage today, since it’s the day after Diwali. That said, it would see a lot of its screens and shows cut out due to the twin release of Ram Setu and Thank God. The two biggies are anyways fighting it out for their fair share of screens and in such a scenario, one can’t expect Doctor G to have much going for it.

The film has collected 27.60 crores* so far and though surpass the lifetime collections of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui [28.26 crores] today. The collections will drop today but still one hopes that at least 0.75 crores* come in today. That would be it for the film though since the numbers will see a fall from tomorrow on. The only thing that should still help it have another week’s run is the fact that there is only one new Hindi film, Tara vs Bilal, releasing on Friday. Now had there been a bigger release then Doctor G would have lost almost 100% of its screens.

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has flopped at the box office and the only solace is that it’s not as big a flop as many other Bollywood mid-sized films this year. In fact his own Anek had proven to be a box office disaster so in perspective, Doctor G is at least better. Also, on OTT it should find better eyeballs. Still, this is one film that should have done well theatrical with a business in the vicinity of 50 crores but alas, it isn’t even coming close to that.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

