In its first weekend, Kantara [Hindi] had collected 7.52 crore. Now in the second weekend it has done well too with 7.25 crore coming in. That’s truly wonderful because it shows how it has been accepted so very well by the target audience, which is not really wide but still notable enough to warrant a success tag coming in for the south dubbed release.

Not that the film has been running uninterrupted with no competition whatsoever. In the first week it had Doctor G for company and while the opening weekend belonged to the Bollywood release, it was Kantara which came on its own during the weekdays. Similarly in the current week there is Black Adam doing well, and that too right from Thursday when it hit the screens. Even though the Hollywood release is collecting more and would continue to do so right through the week, Kantara [Hindi] is not allowing that to hamper its progress at the box office.

This was seen from the fact that Sunday stood good too at 2.65 crore, and that’s when there was an India-Pakistan T20 match starting from afternoon itself and then pre-Diwali festivities kick-starting in most parts of the country by evening. The current total for the film stands at 22.25 crore and though there is definitely going to be a dip in numbers today due to the Monday factor as well as Diwali day, things would take an upward trend all over again tomorrow due to the big holiday across the country. Expect the film to hit the 30 crores mark soon.

